StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.56. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xunlei by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xunlei by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

