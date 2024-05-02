StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.56. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
