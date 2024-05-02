Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

STRM opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares during the period. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

