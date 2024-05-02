Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stride were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stride alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,641 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stride Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LRN opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $69.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Stride’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.