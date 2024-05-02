Strs Ohio Acquires 1,000 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 333.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,434,000 after acquiring an additional 444,674 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 777.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 51,627 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,035.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 92,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.94.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million for the quarter.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

