Strs Ohio Acquires 12,500 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 211.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on HL. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

