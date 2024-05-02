Strs Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 32.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 6,160.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth $87,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $91,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Park-Ohio stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $28.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

About Park-Ohio

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.