Strs Ohio Acquires New Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,789,000 after purchasing an additional 590,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after acquiring an additional 39,512 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 506,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,170,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BOH opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.20.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

