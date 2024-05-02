Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 3,700 Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NECB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NECB opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $227.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.55. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 31.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.38%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

