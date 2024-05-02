Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 7,900 ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,707,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 241,860 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

