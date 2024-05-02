Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 220.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 142,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 63,523 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 642,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after buying an additional 56,634 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 960,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

