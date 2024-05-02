Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,484,000 after buying an additional 300,406 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 192.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,054.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

