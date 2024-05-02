Strs Ohio Buys 27,200 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Kodiak Sciences worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 78.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KOD

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.