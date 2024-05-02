Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Upstart by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,510,510.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,510,510.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

