Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HELE opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.