Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in METCB. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 178,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,262 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 5.4 %

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

About Ramaco Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%.

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.