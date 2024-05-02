Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 5,392.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

ZD opened at $49.52 on Thursday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

