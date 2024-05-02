Strs Ohio Has $29,000 Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,738 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 2,213,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 283,333 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,989 shares of company stock worth $725,292. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.