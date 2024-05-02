Strs Ohio Has $43,000 Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPG. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

NYSE:LPG opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

