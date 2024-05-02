Strs Ohio Has $46,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,050,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 44,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,472,000 after acquiring an additional 153,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,643,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

