Strs Ohio Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Strs Ohio grew its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 805.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 923,922 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,461,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,508,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,435,000 after buying an additional 503,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,477,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,572,000 after buying an additional 238,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $274,254.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LXU shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.10. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $132.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

