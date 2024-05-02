Strs Ohio Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nuvectis Pharma were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,242,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,365,160.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

