Strs Ohio Has $55,000 Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,228,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,850,000 after purchasing an additional 80,639 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 90,555 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,818,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after buying an additional 843,359 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,501,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

Insider Activity

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,248 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $459,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,919.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,168,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,248 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $459,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,919.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.