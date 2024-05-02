Strs Ohio Has $71,000 Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Century Aluminum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on CENX

About Century Aluminum

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.