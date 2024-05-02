Strs Ohio Invests $102,000 in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,807,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 196.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 95,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 892,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWTX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

