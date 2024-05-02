Strs Ohio Invests $29,000 in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,555,000 after purchasing an additional 174,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 677,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 54,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald R. Kimble bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

