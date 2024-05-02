Strs Ohio Invests $36,000 in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,594,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 375,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, CEO David A. Brager bought 2,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Brager acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 62,701 shares of company stock worth $1,051,656. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

