Strs Ohio Invests $36,000 in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 40.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after purchasing an additional 266,762 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5,203.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 251,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 101,459 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in SkyWest by 105.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 64,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

SkyWest Trading Up 0.3 %

SkyWest stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

