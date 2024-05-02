Strs Ohio Invests $80,000 in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMR. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.06. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 255.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

