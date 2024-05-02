Strs Ohio Purchases 900 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 59,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,780.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $163,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $710,780.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Trading Up 2.5 %

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Community Bank System

About Community Bank System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.