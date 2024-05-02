Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 306,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

MACK stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $217.66 million, a PE ratio of -187.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

