Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 800 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stride by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stride by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride stock opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

