Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 137,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Everi were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $673.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.05. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

