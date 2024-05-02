Strs Ohio Sells 100 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALX opened at $216.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.19 and its 200 day moving average is $207.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

