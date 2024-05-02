Strs Ohio Sells 1,400 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 138.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $319,117.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,536 shares of company stock worth $1,238,317 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

