Strs Ohio Sells 16,700 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,877,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 372,291 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 101,878 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,209,000 after acquiring an additional 907,305 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angelic Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $52,417.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,428.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angelic Gibson sold 40,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,010,167 shares of company stock worth $39,077,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AVDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 1.04. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

