Strs Ohio Sells 300 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 8,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of ALRM opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

