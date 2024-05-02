Strs Ohio Sells 500 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2,437.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT opened at $34.16 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $118,363 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

