Strs Ohio Sells 93,800 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Paysign worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysign in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paysign by 39.0% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Paysign by 33.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paysign by 18.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paysign news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 51,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $150,309.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,099,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,870,998.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 51,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $150,309.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,099,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,870,998.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $79,473.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 476,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,208 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paysign Stock Performance

Shares of Paysign stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. Paysign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. Paysign had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Paysign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Paysign Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

