Strs Ohio Takes $54,000 Position in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NMRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

NMRA stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.