Strs Ohio Takes $95,000 Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 2,421.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900,600 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,295,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

Delek US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.