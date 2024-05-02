Strs Ohio Trims Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.77. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $47.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

