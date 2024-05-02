Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.83 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SPH opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.76%.

In other news, SVP Neil Scanlon sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $502,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,953.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.