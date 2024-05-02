Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 14.88 and last traded at 14.88. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.32.

Sumco Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of 14.80.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

