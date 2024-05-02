Sun Life Financial (SLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of C$1.62 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$18.68 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.26%.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE:SLF opened at C$70.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 6.81. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$61.84 and a 1 year high of C$74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.70.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.18.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

