Suncor Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $207,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 404,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

SU stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $39.73.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.406 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

