Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Shares Up 1%

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. 19,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 17,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Suncrest Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $229.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58.

About Suncrest Bank

(Get Free Report)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.