Sylogist (SYZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Sylogist had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of C$16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.43 million.
Sylogist Price Performance
Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$8.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.29 million, a PE ratio of 179.20 and a beta of 0.84. Sylogist has a 12 month low of C$5.40 and a 12 month high of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Sylogist Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sylogist
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Tracy Edkins purchased 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,996.82. 5.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sylogist
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.