T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.42% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,397,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 357,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,612,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $36.68 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $396.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Read More

