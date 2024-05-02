Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned 3.03% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

