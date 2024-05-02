Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TAIT
Taitron Components Trading Up 0.3 %
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned 3.03% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.