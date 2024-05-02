Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,225,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 394,376 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,574,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 361,227 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

TGB opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $691.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taseko Mines ( NYSE:TGB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Taseko Mines Profile



Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

